SC adjourns to May 7 seeking directions to keep Delhi-Noida road clear

The Supreme Court on Monday posted for May 7 a plea filed by a woman resident of Noida seeking direction to ensure that the road between Noida to Delhi is kept clear so that the passage is not affected.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 13:58 IST
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday posted for May 7 a plea filed by a woman resident of Noida seeking direction to ensure that the road between Noida to Delhi is kept clear so that the passage is not affected. A Bench headed by Justice SK Kaul during the hearing of the case told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Centre, said don't obstruct the life of other people there.

Solicitor General urged the Bench to keep the matter for hearing after two weeks and therefore the matter was listed for May 7. On the last date of hearing, the Bench had said that public roads should not be blocked in protests and there should be free flow of traffic on roads.

The court had made it clear that it is not concerned about a larger issue on the farm laws which can be decided judicially, politically or administratively but limited to clearing of roads blocked by farmers. The Bench had also emphasized that in its previous judgments the apex court had made it clear that roads should not be blocked.

Earlier, the apex court had sought a response from the Central government and Delhi Police Commissioner on a petition filed by a woman resident of Noida seeking direction to ensure that the road between Noida to Delhi is kept clear so that the passage is not affected. Noida resident Monicca Agarwaal alleged that her travel to Delhi is taking two hours instead of the normal 20 minutes.

She contended that despite the various directions passed by the apex court to keep the to and fro passage clear (the road), the same had still not happened. Being a single parent who has some medical issues, Agarwaal said that it has become a nightmare to travel to Delhi. The plea said she stayed and worked in Noida, but since she had a marketing job she had to travel frequently to Delhi.

"It is her say that she is a single parent and also has some medical issues and it has become a nightmare to travel to Delhi where it is taking two hours instead of normal 20 minutes. She contends that despite the various directions passed by this Court to keep the to and fro passage clear (the roads), the same still does not happen. We did put to her if it is so, it is an administrative failure as the judicial view has already been propounded by us," the Bench had noted in its order. (ANI)

