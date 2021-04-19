Militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian

Militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's ShopianPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-04-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 18:51 IST
An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.
The security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Zeipora area of Shopian district after getting information about presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces drawing retaliation.
One unidentified militant has been killed so far, the official said, adding that the operation was going on when last reports came in.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Shopian
- Zeipora area
ALSO READ
Schools in Jammu and Kashmir to remain closed for two weeks for students up to Class 9 in view of spike in COVID-19 cases: LG office.
Two cops chargesheeted in graft case in Jammu
Six Government Medical College students test positive for COVID-19 in Jammu
IGP Jammu reviews security situation in J&K's Kishtwar
ISJK commander arrested in Jammu; terror strike averted: IGP