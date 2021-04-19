Left Menu

Ex-village head killed, 7 injured in clash between rival groups in UP

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 19-04-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 18:54 IST
A former village head was killed and seven others were injured in a clash between two groups in the Bhojipura area here, police said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (city) Ravindra Kumar said the incident took place in Viviapur village on Sunday night when electoral rivalry led to a verbal dispute between two groups.

Subsequently, it escalated and arms and sharp-edged weapons were used, he added.

Four persons of one group were injured. One of them, identified as Mahendra, was attacked with sharp-edged weapons and had a bullet injury as well, Kumar said.

The body of former village pradhan (head) Narendra, 45, of another group was found in a jungle on Monday morning, he added. Three persons of his group were injured.

Police personnel have been deployed in the village to maintain law and order, the SP said.

Voting for the panchayat polls in Bareilly was held in the first phase on April 15.

