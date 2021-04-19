Left Menu

Rajasthan cop gets 3 years in jail for taking bribe

PTI | Kota | Updated: 19-04-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 19:05 IST
An Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court here on Monday convicted an assistant sub-inspector of the Rajasthan Police in a 2006 bribery case and sentenced him to three years of imprisonment.

Special judge Pramod Kumar Malik sentenced ASI Narendra Kumar Sharma to three years in prison for taking a bribe of Rs 1,500 when he was posted at Antah Police Station in Rajasthan's Baran district. The judge also slapped a fine of Rs 60,000 on the convict, said Ashok Kumar Joshi, Assistant Director of Prosecution (ADP), ACB court, Kota.

On October 27, 2006, Antah town-resident Laturlal had lodged a complaint with ACB, Baran, alleging that ASI Sharma had demanded a bribe from him for dropping his and his son's names from a case lodged against them, the ADP said.

Laturlal also alleged that the ASI had threatened to put them behind bars if they did not pay the bribe, he added.

Following verification of the complaint, sleuths of the ACB in Baran laid a trap on October 30, 2006 and nabbed the ASI with the bribe amount, the official said.

Since the complainant Laturlal and independent witness Brijmohan Malav turned hostile during the trial of the case, the ACB court also ordered to issue notices under Section 344 of CrPC against them. Section 344 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) provides punishment for intentionally giving false evidence in the court.

