Delhi court denies Deep Sidhu's custody to police in fresh Red Fort violence case

A Delhi court Monday rejected Delhi Police's plea for custodial interrogation of actor-activist Deep Sidhu in connection with a case filed by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) pertaining to the violence at Red Fort, during which parts of the heritage structure were reportedly damaged.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gajendra Singh Nagar turned down the police demand for Sidhu's 4-day remand and sent him to 14-day judicial custody, saying there was no sufficient ground to allow the custodial interrogation.

Sidhu was arrested by Delhi Police on Saturday in relation to the Republic Day violence during the farmers' tractor march against the central government's new farm laws, moments after being released in another case related to violence, in which he got bail on Friday.

He was earlier arrested on February 9 in connection with the Red Fort violence on the Republic Day. Sidhu's advocate Abhishek Gupta argued that both the FIRs rested on similar allegations, and since Sidhu had already been interrogated by the police in the matter, there was no need for fresh police remand now.

Gupta said the investigating officers were “acting like emperors”.

The fresh arrest was made in relation to an FIR filed by the ASI pertaining to the violence at Red Fort.

