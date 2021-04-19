Left Menu

Centre, state failed in migrant workers crisis in COVID-19 lockdown: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court Monday said that the Centre and AAP government miserably failed to think about migrant workers during the 2020 lockdown and lessons are required to be learnt from it as daily wagers are again going to face the grim reality with the imposition of fresh six-day lockdown in the national capital in the wake of second wave of COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 20:27 IST
Centre, state failed in migrant workers crisis in COVID-19 lockdown: Delhi HC
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court Monday said that the Centre and AAP government miserably failed to think about migrant workers during the 2020 lockdown and lessons are required to be learnt from it as daily wagers are again going to face the grim reality with the imposition of fresh six-day lockdown in the national capital in the wake of second wave of COVID-19. The high court said as the Delhi government has announced a six-day lockdown, the reports show that migrant workers are again going back to their native places from here.

"We would like that lessons are taken from the past lockdown. The thing in which the government failed miserably was daily wagers," it said.

"With the imposition of curfew, the daily wagers are again faced with a grim reality. On the last occasion, the civil society had come forward," a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said.

"Both the state and central governments have miserably failed" said the bench and added "You left it to the good samaritans to come out of their houses and distribute food to the migrant labourers." The bench said it was saying this from its own experience that the State has failed to utilise thousands of rupees lying in the corpus under the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Cess Act. "We direct the Delhi government to withdraw from the said account, if necessary, and provide food to needy daily wagers at their respective work sites," the bench said.

It added that the Delhi government shall utilise the services of contractors who used to prepare mid-day meals in schools which are closed now.

Delhi Chief Secretary was directed by the court to ensure implementation of its direction without any delay and the Delhi government has to mention in its affidavit as to how it proposed to implement it.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing Delhi government, said last time also lot of things were done by the government and this was a humanitarian crisis and they will do whatever they can.

"This government's heart beat for the poor… we will do whatever is required. I don't see there being any obstruction," he said.

The high court, on its own, revived a disposed of petition filed by advocate Rakesh Malhotra related to COVID-19 testings and infrastructure, noting that the virus has raised its "ugly head" once again and the pandemic is raging with much greater intensity and ''it is evident that the healthcare infrastructure is at the stage of imminent collapse''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam CM orders action against gatherings, COVID test made must for truckers

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday ordered the Director-General of Police to prevent any form of mass gatherings in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.Reviewing the situation, Sonowal asked the departments con...

Congo begins COVID-19 vaccinations after delay over safety concerns

The Democratic Republic of Congo launched its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Monday after a more than one-month delay because of concerns about the AstraZeneca vaccines safety. Congo received 1.7 million doses from the COVAX vaccine-shari...

Britain to add India to COVID-19 travel red-list - health minister

Britain will add India to its travel red-list on Friday after detecting 103 cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in the country, health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday.Weve made the difficult but vital decision to add India ...

HC directs UP govt to impose strict curbs in 5 cities, asks it to consider 'complete lockdown'

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Allahabad High Court Monday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to impose strict restrictions including closing of malls, shopping complexes and restaurants till April 26 in five cities, but stopped ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021