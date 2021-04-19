NIA team meets Mansukh Hiran's kin at Thane residence

A team of the NIA on Monday met family members of Mansukh Hiran, who was allegedly murdered days after an explosives-laden SUV was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai, at their residence in Thane, a police official said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths reached Hiran's residence at Vikas Palms society after 2 pm and left around 5:30 pm, he said.

''The NIA team came to meet us since a new officer has joined the investigation. The visiting officers also discussed the status of investigation in the case,'' said Vinod Hiran, brother of late Hiran.

The NIA team comprised Inspector General of Police Gyanendra Verma, Superintendent of Police Vikram Khalate and other officers, the official said.

The NIA is conducting a probe into the case of the recovery of the explosives-laden SUV which was found near Ambani's house on February 25 and the subsequent murder of Hiran.

This is the second time that senior NIA officials have visited Hiran's residence.

Earlier, a team of the NIA went to Hiran's home on March 11 and spoke to his wife and sons, the official said.

Hiran, who had the vehicle, was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.

His wife in her complaint had raised suspicion over suspended police officer Sachin Waze's role in Hiran's death.

A case of murder was subsequently registered against unidentified persons by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which was then investigating the case.

The NIA later took over the probe into the case.

