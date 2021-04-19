Russian security chief says ready for further dialogue with USA - RIA

Russian security chief says ready for further dialogue with USA - RIAReuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-04-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 21:43 IST
Nikolay Patrushev, the secretary of the Russian Security Council, told U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday about readiness to continue dialogue in order to normalize bilateral relations, RIA news agency reported.
It also said, citing the Russian Security Council, Patrushev told Sullivan that the Western sanctions against Russia were "unfounded".
The White House has earlier said that the security chiefs discussed bilateral issues, those of regional and global concern as well as the prospects of a summit between the U.S. and Russian presidents.
