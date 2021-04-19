Left Menu

Ensure supply of life-saving drugs in one hour: HC to MP govt

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 19-04-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 22:06 IST
Ensure supply of life-saving drugs in one hour: HC to MP govt

The Madhya High Court on Monday directed the state government to ensure the supply of life-saving drugs within an hour from the requisition made by doctors treating COVID-19 patients.

The high court also said the government can regulate the supply of Remdesivir injections and other life-saving drugs but the process must be hassle-free and that the supply of the drug should be time-bound, amicus curiae and senior advocate Naman Nagrath said.

The HC also observed that ''being a national calamity and a country-wide problem, the union government should consider to arrange oxygen from the industrial use and if not sufficient, import it''.

''Similarly increase the production of Remdesivir and till such time it is not done it should consider to import it,'' the HC said.

A division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Atul Sreedharan observed: ''The high court in an extraordinary situation like the present one, when they are brought to notice, cannot just play a silent spectator''.

The bench directed the state government to ensure that the supply of the drug be planned in such a way that the time limit from requisition made by treating doctors and the supply of medicines does not exceed an hour, Nagrath said.

''The state government may regulate the supply of Remdesivir injections and other life-saving drugs but the process adopted for this purpose should be hassle-free and should not be cumbersome,'' the order said.

''Ordinarily these matters lie in the domain of the Executive, who has the responsibility to resolve all the identified problematic issues,'' it said.

The order said one can easily imagine the situation of district headquarters, sub-divisions and rural areas where the disease of coronavirus is said to have made inroads.

''This is a scenario which is emerging from major cities like Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur,'' the bench stated.

It said that all the hospitals, whether government or private, shall not refuse to attend to the patients suffering from other serious ailments and provide them timely treatment.

The Madhya Pradesh government should take over the buildings of government and private schools/colleges, training centres, marriage halls, hotels and stadiums etc to set up covid care and dedicated health centres, the order said.

The government might do so either itself or by involving the private hospitals or reputed NGOs, it said.

The HC also directed the state government to take steps to set up more electric crematoriums in at least big cities and get repaired those which are out of order.

The bench said the government should consider suggestions of the Indian Medical Association and the MP Nursing Home Association to provide a soft loan to set up its own air separation Units.

The HC said the state government should place on record the correct data with regard to number of sanctioned posts and working strength of senior specialists, specialists, medical officers, health officers, Ayush medical officers, paramedical staff and technicians.

''Looking at the scarcity of the adequate number of medical staff in the emergent situation, the state government should consider reappointing the medical officers, paramedical and nursing staff, who have retired during past two to three years, to cope up with the ongoing crisis,'' it stated.

The HC further directed the government to take stock of the day-to-day situation of the number of patients, availability of beds, ICU beds and ventilators, and as per the requirement, consider enhancing the capacity to cater to the need of a given place.

The state government shall ensure displaying of data with regard to the availability of normal beds, ICU beds and ventilators on its 'Sarthak' portal of all government and private hospitals/ nursing homes on a real-time basis.

The HC said the government shall, if it has not already notified the rates, fix the rates for being charged by the private hospitals/nursing homes and private pathological labs/ diagnostic centres for treatment/tests in consonance with its earlier orders by indicating capping of such charges and should ensure that these rates are adhered to by them.

''Being a national calamity and a country-wide problem, the union government should consider to arrange oxygen from the industrial use and if not sufficient, import it.

Similarly, increase production of Remdesivir and till such time it is not done it should consider to import it,'' the order said.

The HC pronounced the order after taking on record the action plan of the state government and the submissions of other counsels appearing in a bunch of petitions during the hearing held last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 6-Soccer-UEFA lead backlash against Super League, UK government vows to step in

European soccers governing body UEFA lead a backlash against plans for a breakaway Super League on Monday, saying associated players and clubs could be banned from its competitions - including three of this seasons Champions League semi-fin...

Poland, Slovakia and Hungary express solidarity with Czech Republic

The foreign ministers of Poland, Slovakia and Hungary expressed solidarity with the Czech Republic, according to a statement published on the website of the Polish foreign ministry on Monday, after Prague ordered 18 Russian embassy staff ou...

Philippines' Duterte would send navy ships in South China Sea to assert claim over resources

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday he was prepared to send his military ships in the South China Sea to stake a claim over oil and mineral resources in the disputed part of the strategic waterway. With some critics complain...

J&J seeks permission for phase-3 trial of its single-shot COVID vaccine in India, import licence

Multinational pharma giant Johnson Johnson has applied to Indias drug regulator seeking permission to conduct phase-3 clinical trial of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India as well as import licence, sources said.They said the company...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021