Punjab CM accepts retirement request of IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-04-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 23:08 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has accepted the premature retirement request of IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, according to official sources.

Inspector General Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh was heading the special investigation team of the Punjab Police, probing the 2015 Kotakpura and Behbal Kalan firing cases.

The incidents had taken place in 2015 after the alleged desecration of a religious text in Faridkot.

The 1998-batch officer of the Punjab cadre had tendered his resignation after the Punjab and Haryana high had quashed the probe by the SIT into the Kotkapura firing incident.

The voluntary retirement plea of Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh has been accepted, said official sources on Monday.

The HC had also asked the state government to reconstitute the special investigation team without IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh.

The copy of the verdict, however, is yet to come out.

In his resignation letter to the Punjab Chief Secretary on April 11, he had written, "I voluntarily submit this application seeking retirement from service with effect from April 15, 2021." He had also sought relaxation in the three-month notice period.

Though Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had earlier refused to accept the resignation of Singh but the IG-rank officer was firm on his stand.

On April 16 when he met Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore here, the senior police officer had said that he had convinced the CM to accept his resignation.

Singh, who otherwise was to retire in 2029, had assured the government of full help and support even outside his service in connection with the probe led by him in two cases of police firing.

