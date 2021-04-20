Left Menu

Chad's Deby wins sixth term as army fends off rebel advance

Chad's military spokesman, Azem Bermendao Agouna, told Reuters that army troops killed more than 300 insurgents and captured 150 on Saturday in Kanem province, around 300 km (185 miles) from N'Djamena. Five government soldiers were killed and 36 were injured, he said.

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2021 05:09 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 05:09 IST
Chad's Deby wins sixth term as army fends off rebel advance

Chad's veteran president, Idriss Deby, has won a sixth term, provisional election results showed on Monday, as the army said it had beaten back a column of insurgents advancing on the capital, N'Djamena. The 68-year-old Deby, who came to power in a rebellion in 1990, took 79.3% of the vote in the April 11 election, which was boycotted by top opposition leaders.

He was expected to give a victory speech to supporters, but his campaign director, Mahamat Zen Bada, said he had instead gone to visit Chadian soldiers on the front lines. "The candidate would have liked to have been here to celebrate ... but right now, he is alongside our valiant defence and security forces to fight the terrorists threatening our territory," Zen Bada told reporters.

The rebel group Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT), which is based across the northern frontier with Libya, attacked a border post on election day and then advanced hundreds of kilometres (miles) south. But it suffered a setback over the weekend. Chad's military spokesman, Azem Bermendao Agouna, told Reuters that army troops killed more than 300 insurgents and captured 150 on Saturday in Kanem province, around 300 km (185 miles) from N'Djamena.

Five government soldiers were killed and 36 were injured, he said. FACT said in a statement that an "error" on Saturday had "slowed by a little bit the victorious march ... to N'Djamena" but that the rebels had routed the army in battle on Sunday and Monday, killing, wounding and capturing hundreds of soldiers.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the tallies of casualties. Chadian state television on Sunday showed images of a crowd of soldiers cheering next to what state television said were dozens of captured rebel fighters, who sat with their hands tied behind their backs.

The unrest has raised alarm bells among Western countries, which have seen Deby as an ally in the fight against Islamist extremist groups, including Boko Haram in the Lake Chad Basin and groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State in the Sahel. Deby, who has long faced insurgencies in the north, is also dealing with mounting public discontent over his management of Chad's oil wealth and crackdowns on opponents.

The United States ordered all of its non-essential embassy staff to leave the country on Saturday. The British government had urged its citizens to leave the previous day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Texas police to demand Tesla crash data as Musk denies autopilot use

Texas police will serve search warrants on Tesla Inc on Tuesday to secure data from a vehicle that crashed on the weekend, killing two people, a senior officer told Reuters on Monday. Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4, said ev...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Washington waives former Heisman runner-up Bryce LoveThe Washington Football Team on Monday waived running back Bryce Love, the former Stanford star who has yet to play a down in the NFL....

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.U.S. will boost Do Not Travel advisories to 80 of worldWASHINGTON Reuters - The U.S. State Department said on Monday it will boost its Do Not Travel guidance to about 80 of countries...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Israels Netanyahu loses vote on key parliamentary committeeIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lost an important vote on Monday over who gets to join a powerful committee in parliame...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021