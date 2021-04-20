Left Menu

COVID-19: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urges Centre to provide monetary help to poor

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday urged the Central government to provide momentary help to the poor, labourers and street vendors.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 11:26 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 11:26 IST
COVID-19: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urges Centre to provide monetary help to poor
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday urged the Central government to provide momentary help to the poor, labourers and street vendors. "Seeing the horrors of COVID-19, it was clear that the government would have to take drastic measures like lockdown but left the migrant workers once again. Is this your strategy? Policies should be such that it takes care of all. The poor, labourers and street vendors are in need of monetary help. Please do this," the Congress leader tweeted in Hindi.

She also shared the picture of hundreds of migrant workers at the Anand Vihar Bus Terminal waiting to board buses for their native places. Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also reminded the Central government of its responsibility and asked whether the Centre will transfer cash into the bank accounts of migrants.

"Migrant workers are migrating once again. In such a situation, it is the responsibility of the central government to put money to their bank accounts," Gandhi tweeted. In another tweet, he questioned "But will a government that blames the public for spreading Corona take such a public welfare step?

Several parts of the country, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu have put lockdowns and similar restrictions in place to control the spread of the coronavirus. Last year when the nationwide lockdown was imposed migrants left for their hometowns on their bicycle or on foot because there was no availability of cars and trains for a long time.

This time, they do not want to take the chances and have started going back to their native places. India is currently witnessing a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic reported over 2,59,170 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. According to the Health Ministry, there are currently 20,31,977 active cases in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Flipkart Quick expands to six new cities; ensures delivery in 90 minutes

Flipkart Quick, a hyperlocal service that ensures delivery of COVID-19 essentials and other supplies in 90 minutes or less, is expanding to six additional cities across India.The delivery service is now available in Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziaba...

Twitter expands engineering team in India, hiring for several positions

Microblogging and social networking service Twitter on Tuesday announced plans to expand its engineering team in India which it described as a priority market and one of its fastest-growing markets globally. As part of these plans, the comp...

Maha: Critical COVID-19 woman safely delivers baby in hospital

A critical COVID-19 woman patient, who was seven months pregnant, has safely delivered a baby at a hospital in Kalyan town of Maharashtras Thane district, officials said on Tuesday.The 37-year-old woman was admitted to the ICU of the civic-...

Pressured by Islamists, Pakistan parliament to vote on whether to expel French envoy

Pakistans government will seek a vote in parliament on Tuesday on whether to expel the French ambassador after violent anti-France protests by Islamists demanding action over cartoons depicting Prophet Mohammad, the interior minister said. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021