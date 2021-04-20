Left Menu

State govt imposes nearly 60-hr-long weekend curfew in entire UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-04-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 15:45 IST
State govt imposes nearly 60-hr-long weekend curfew in entire UP

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to impose a weekend curfew from Friday evening to Monday morning in the entire state till further orders amid the rising cases of coronavirus infections.

In a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the government, besides ordering a nearly 60-hour-long weekend curfew, also decided to keep all non-essential activities suspended in all districts of the state having 500 or more active cases.

It also decided to continue with the night-long curfew on weekdays throughout the state, a senior official said.

''Throughout the state, there will be night curfew. Throughout the state, the corona curfew will be enforced from Friday evening to Monday morning,'' Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi told PTI.

The move by the UP Government comes hours after the Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed an Allahabad High Court order asking the state government to impose strict restrictions till April 26 in five cities amid the surge in Covid-19 cases.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde passed the order after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Uttar Pradesh, told it that the state government has taken several steps to contain the spread of coronavirus but to “lockdown five cities by a judicial order may not be the right approach”.

Mehta, while arguing that the high court order would create “immense administrative difficulties”, said the state government has issued several directions and taken adequate precaution on the issue.

“In these circumstances, there shall be an interim stay on the order of the high court,” the top court said.

The apex court appointed senior advocate P S Narasimha as amicus curiae to assist it in the matter and said the plea would come up for hearing after two weeks.

The high court had directed the Uttar Pradesh government to impose strict restrictions including the closing of malls, shopping complexes and restaurants till April 26 in five cities -- Allahabad, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Nagar and Gorakhpur -- but stopped short of calling it a ''complete lockdown''.

On the issue of migrants coming back to the state from Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Delhi, Adityanath said the bordering districts of UP must exercise special caution, and provisions should be made for smooth movement of the migrant workers. The Home Department and the transport department should co-ordinate and act, he said, adding adequate facilities should be made for testing and treatment of the migrant labourers, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli police scuffle with protesters in Arab neighbourhood

Israeli police scuffled with protesters in an Arab neighborhood in Tel Aviv for a second night late Monday after the assault of a rabbi over the weekend.The protesters, including Arabs and Jews, say Jewish nationalist religious groups are b...

Children's book remembers those who never reached home in lockdown 2020

As reports of migrants fleeing cities because of the fresh coronavirus-induced lockdown are making headlines again, a new illustrated childrens book shows the impact that the 2020 nationwide lockdown had on Indians, particularly migrant lab...

Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, says Centre's vaccine policy appears hollow, without substance

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hitting out at the Centres new vaccine policy and terming it hollow, without substance and a regrettable show of evasion of responsibility.The cent...

COVID-19 patient dies, mob led by kin ransack hosp, hit staff

A mob of 10-12 people have been booked for allegedly vandalising a hospital and beating up its staff in Punes Pimpri Chinchwad area after the death of a COVID-19 patient, police said on Tuesday.The incident took place in Cantonment Hospital...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021