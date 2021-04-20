Left Menu

COVID impact: Delhi HC extends interim orders till July 16

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday extended all the interim orders expiring on or after April 19 before it and district courts, till July 16. The decision has been taken in view of restricted functioning of the court due to the rise in COVID-19 infections in the national capital. The interim orders include stays, bails and paroles.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 15:45 IST
COVID impact: Delhi HC extends interim orders till July 16
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday extended all the interim orders expiring on or after April 19 before it and district courts, till July 16. The decision has been taken in view of restricted functioning of the court due to the rise in COVID-19 infections in the national capital. The interim orders include stays, bails and paroles. Taking suo moto cognizance of the extraordinary circumstances, including restricted functioning of courts and lockdown, a special bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi, Rekha Palli and Talwant Singh, said that all such orders relating to interim relief shall stand extended to July 16.

The High Court had passed similar direction last year too in March when nationwide lockdown was imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The court said that all conditions are same of last year including that interim orders stand automatically extended till July 16 or until further orders, except where any orders to the contrary have been passed by the Supreme Court of India in any particular matter, during the intervening period. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli police scuffle with protesters in Arab neighbourhood

Israeli police scuffled with protesters in an Arab neighborhood in Tel Aviv for a second night late Monday after the assault of a rabbi over the weekend.The protesters, including Arabs and Jews, say Jewish nationalist religious groups are b...

Children's book remembers those who never reached home in lockdown 2020

As reports of migrants fleeing cities because of the fresh coronavirus-induced lockdown are making headlines again, a new illustrated childrens book shows the impact that the 2020 nationwide lockdown had on Indians, particularly migrant lab...

Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, says Centre's vaccine policy appears hollow, without substance

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hitting out at the Centres new vaccine policy and terming it hollow, without substance and a regrettable show of evasion of responsibility.The cent...

COVID-19 patient dies, mob led by kin ransack hosp, hit staff

A mob of 10-12 people have been booked for allegedly vandalising a hospital and beating up its staff in Punes Pimpri Chinchwad area after the death of a COVID-19 patient, police said on Tuesday.The incident took place in Cantonment Hospital...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021