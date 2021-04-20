Left Menu

Moscow city authorities have not authorized Navalny protest - Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-04-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 16:05 IST
Moscow city authorities have not authorized Navalny protest - Ifax

Moscow authorities said on Tuesday they had not authorized a rally in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny planned for Wednesday, the Interfax news agency reported.

Russian authorities, who have broken up previous rallies and arrested thousands of people, have said the planned protests are illegal and warned people not to take to the streets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Goa: Disqualification pleas against 12 MLAs who joined BJP dismissed

In a major relief for the BJP government in Goa, Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar on Tuesday dismissed disqualification petitions against twelve MLAs including ten former Congress legislators who crossed over to the ruling party in 2019.The...

Mamata hits out at Centre's Covid vaccination policy, calls it hollow, evasion of responsibility

A day after the central government announced the liberalised and accelerated phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination policy to be flagged off from May 1, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendr...

COVID-19 situation in Palghar could get precarious: Minister

People must follow COVID-19 norms stringently and avoid going to markets regularly to stem the outbreak as the situation in Palghar could turn precarious in two weeks if the current rise in cases continued, Maharashtra minister Dada Bhuse s...

SoftBank-backed WeWork to begin accepting payments in cryptocurrencies

SoftBank-backed office-sharing startup WeWork said on Tuesday it would begin accepting payments in select cryptocurrencies and partner with Coinbase Global Inc and payment app Bitpay to facilitate transactions.WeWork joins a clutch of high-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021