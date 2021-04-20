Moscow city authorities have not authorized Navalny protest - Ifax

Moscow city authorities have not authorized Navalny protest - IfaxReuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-04-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 16:05 IST
Moscow authorities said on Tuesday they had not authorized a rally in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny planned for Wednesday, the Interfax news agency reported.
Russian authorities, who have broken up previous rallies and arrested thousands of people, have said the planned protests are illegal and warned people not to take to the streets.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
