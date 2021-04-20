Left Menu

Allocate and divert resources, medicines by applying your mind: HC to Centre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 16:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday expressed hope that the Central government was allocating or diverting resources and medicines, like Remdesivir, based on the needs and situation of each state, otherwise ''people will have blood on their hands''.

''We will be doomed,'' a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said with regard to any non-application of mind in allocation and diversion of resources and medicines.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma and central government standing counsel Moniika Arora told the court that medical opinion was divided on use of Remdesivir.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for the Delhi government, told the court that doctors were prescribing Remdesivir and people are unable to get it from the market despite having prescriptions.

''Long and short of it is that it (Remdesivir) is in short supply,'' the bench said and added that giving clearance for setting up units to manufacture would not yield quick results as establishing the facilities for manufacture takes time. The observations by the bench came during the hearing of a disposed of petition related to COVID-19 tests and the high court revived it on April 19 by noting that the virus has raised its ''ugly head'' once again and the pandemic is raging with much greater intensity and ''it is evident that the healthcare infrastructure is at the stage of imminent collapse''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

