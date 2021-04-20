Czechs will ask allies for solidarity action including expelling Russian intelligence officers

Czechs will ask allies for solidarity action including expelling Russian intelligence officersReuters | Prague | Updated: 20-04-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 18:39 IST
The Czech Republic will ask European Union and NATO allies for solidarity action including expelling Russian intelligence officers from embassies in their countries, acting Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek said on Tuesday.
Hamacek said he has summoned Russia's ambassador in Prague to inform him of a further Czech reaction after the country evicted 18 Russian embassy staff over suspicions Russian secret services were behind a 2014 arms depot explosion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Czech
- The Czech Republic
- European Union
- NATO
- Jan Hamacek
- Prague
- Russian
ALSO READ
Biden administration names coordinator for U.S. vaccine diplomacy worldwide
Former USAID administrator Smith named as Biden administration's coordinator for global COVID response
Biden taps ex-Obama official as coordinator for America's global vaccine diplomacy
Ex-diplomat named as US Global COVID coordinator
Blinken announces appointment of Gayle Smith as US coordinator for Global COVID Response