Czechs will ask allies for solidarity action including expelling Russian intelligence officers

The Czech Republic will ask European Union and NATO allies for solidarity action including expelling Russian intelligence officers from embassies in their countries, acting Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek said on Tuesday.

Hamacek said he has summoned Russia's ambassador in Prague to inform him of a further Czech reaction after the country evicted 18 Russian embassy staff over suspicions Russian secret services were behind a 2014 arms depot explosion.

