Need comprehensive evaluation of UN's Sustainable Development Framework: Niti VC

Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday stressed on the importance of an independent and comprehensive evaluation of UNs Sustainable Development Framework 2018-22 and creating a new development cooperation framework for 2023-27 through multi-stakeholder engagement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 19:06 IST
Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday stressed on the importance of an independent and comprehensive evaluation of UN's Sustainable Development Framework (2018-22) and creating a new development cooperation framework for 2023-27 through multi-stakeholder engagement. He was addressing virtually the 4th meeting of the Joint Steering Committee for implementation of United Nations Sustainable Development Framework (2018-22). ''NITIAayog VC @RajivKumar1 stressed on the importance of independent and comprehensive evaluation of @UN's Sustainable Development Framework (2018-22) and developing a new development cooperation framework for 2023-27 through multi-stakeholder engagement, especially with States,'' the government think-tank said in a tweet. Also speaking at the event, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant highlighted the need for a paradigm shift to address the nutrition challenge in India and taking a relook at the food components of diet. Niti Aayog member (Agriculture) Ramesh Chand highlighted the need for comprehensive data analytics of factors that contribute towards significant improvement in nutritional indicators in certain states for improved policy perspective. Ministry of Women and Child Development Secretay Ram Mohan Mishra stressed on the importance of 'vocal for local' for incentivising the production and marketing of local food items, especially nutri-cereals. Government of India-United Nations Sustainable Development Framework (SDF) 2018-2022 outlines the work of UN agencies in India to support the achievement of key development outcomes that have been identified in consultation with the government and are aligned to the national priorities. The Niti Aayog is the national counterpart for the UN in India for the operationalisation of the UNSDF. Nineteen UN agencies have signed on the UNSDF 2018-2022.

The UNSDF 2018-22 comprises seven priority areas that outline the work that UN agencies will undertake jointly or individually, fully aligned with the priorities of the Government of India. The seven priority areas outlined in the UNSDF are -- poverty and urbanization; health, water, and sanitation; education and employability; nutrition and food security; climate change, clean energy, and disaster resilience; skilling, entrepreneurship, and job creation; and gender equality and youth development.

