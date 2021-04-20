Lockdown in Chandigarh on Wednesday

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Chandigarh administration on Tuesday announced a one-day lockdown in the city on Ram Navami on Wednesday.

The decision was taken by UT Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore, said an official spokesperson.

The Punjab government on Monday had announced to clamp lockdown in Mohali on Wednesday to avoid gathering of people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)