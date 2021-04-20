Left Menu

Estonian payment provider says no more links with Myanmar military-backed company

Mytel, partially owned by Myanmar's army, has seen its ads banned on Facebook following the Feb. 1 coup. "Fortumo's agreement with Mytel was terminated some time ago and neither Fortumo nor Boku has any relations or activities in Myanmar," a spokesman for Fortumo owner Boku told Aripaev daily.

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 19:25 IST
Estonian payment provider Fortumo's agreement with a Myanmar mobile operator has been cancelled, an Estonian business daily wrote on its website.

"Fortumo's agreement with Mytel was terminated some time ago and neither Fortumo nor Boku has any relations or activities in Myanmar," a spokesman for Fortumo owner Boku told Aripaev daily. Neither Fortumo nor Boku could be reached for a comment.

The partnership between the companies was announced in August 2020, for mobile customers to be able to charge payments to their phone bill. Documents published by Justice for Myanmar, whose website has been blocked by authorities in Myanmar, found that Mytel is under large control of the Myanmar military, for which it provides a significant source of income.

