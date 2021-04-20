Left Menu

COVID-19: Delhi HC directs Centre to check hoarding of essential, life-saving drugs

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Central government to check the hoarding of some essential and life-saving drugs amid a record spike in COVID-19 cases.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 19:27 IST
COVID-19: Delhi HC directs Centre to check hoarding of essential, life-saving drugs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Central government to check the hoarding of some essential and life-saving drugs amid a record spike in COVID-19 cases. While hearing a petition concerning the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, the High Court asked the Centre to act against people who are hoarding medicines and directed the government to come out with some norms.

The High Court also directed the Central government to interact with the manufacturers, patent holders and licensees to ramp up the capacity of reportedly useful drugs like lvermectin, Dexamethasone and Prednisolone. It also said that the Centre or the Drug Controller should not hesitate to invoke their power under the Patent Act since the lives of the people are being lost at a very fast pace and the lives of people should be taken on 'priority' over everything else.

The High Court also raised its concerns over vaccine wastage and said, "We are wasting precious time". In the last 24 hours, as many as 240 deaths -- the highest-ever registered in a single day in the national capital - and 23,686 fresh coronavirus infections were reported. There are currently 76,887 active cases in Delhi.

The Delhi government has imposed a six-day lockdown amid the deteriorating COVID-19 situation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Punjab to give legal sanctity to Teachers Transfer Policy

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday gave in-principle approval for enactment of a legislation that gives legal sanctity to the Teachers Transfer Policy, which was introduced in 2019.The chief minister said the policy was brough...

SC paves way for appointment of ad-hoc judges in HCs

Terming pendency of around 57 lakh cases in high courts as docket explosion, the Supreme Court Tuesday activated a dormant constitutional provision to pave way for appointment of retired high court judges as ad-hoc ones for a period of two ...

Sterling hits 6-week high on weak dollar

Sterling hit its highest in more than six weeks against the dollar on Tuesday with the greenbacks continuing decline and a positive surprise from labour market data out of Britain lending support to the currency.The pound crossed the 1.40 m...

It's a big challenge, but we need to fight it out with all our might: PM Narendra Modi in his address to nation on COVID-19 situation.

Its a big challenge, but we need to fight it out with all our might PM Narendra Modi in his address to nation on COVID-19 situation....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021