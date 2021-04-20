Left Menu

Islamists call halt to Pakistan protest after government allows vote on French envoy

Nevertheless, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Tuesday that the government had agreed "after long negotiations with the TLP" to put a resolution before parliament on whether to expel the ambassador. All criminal cases registered against the TLP would also be withdrawn as a result of the agreement with the group, which in return would end its protests, the minister said.

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 19:34 IST
Islamists call halt to Pakistan protest after government allows vote on French envoy

A banned Pakistani Islamist group called an end to violent nationwide anti-France protests on Tuesday, after the government called a parliamentary vote on whether to expel the French ambassador and said it would halt criminal cases against the group's members. Pakistan arrested the leader of the group Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) on April 12 and banned the group last week after its members blocked main highways, railways and access routes to major cities, assaulting police and burning public property.

The group has demanded that Pakistan expel the French ambassador in retaliation for the publication in France of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed. Four police officers were killed, 11 taken hostage and more than 800 wounded, many seriously, during week-long clashes. The Islamists said three of their members were killed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan warned his nation on Monday that Pakistan risked paying a price if it expelled the French envoy, as half the country's exports are sold to the European Union. Nevertheless, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Tuesday that the government had agreed "after long negotiations with the TLP" to put a resolution before parliament on whether to expel the ambassador.

All criminal cases registered against the TLP would also be withdrawn as a result of the agreement with the group, which in return would end its protests, the minister said. The TLP responded by releasing an audio statement of its spokesman Shafiq Amini saying: "It is requested to end protests wherever they are happening across the country."

However there was no immediate sign that crowds were dispersing at the biggest protest, in the city of Lahore, where thousands of followers were gathered outside the group's headquarters. Later on Tuesday, a resolution calling for a debate on the envoy's expulsion was presented in a specially-convened session of parliament. The government referred the resolution to a committee, and the session was adjourned. Opposition members protested, demanding details of the agreement with the TLP.

The TLP has also demanded the release of its leader and hundreds of arrested staff, the removal of the ban and the dismissal of the interior minister. Relations between Paris and Islamabad became more strained after President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute late last year to a French teacher who was beheaded by a man of Chechen origin for showing a class on free speech cartoons depicting the Prophet. Many Muslims consider such cartoons blasphemous. Macron maintains that free speech is a fundamental right in France.

At that time, protests broke out in Muslim world, including one led by the Islamists who shut the main highway to Islamabad until Khan's government agreed to endorse a boycott of French products and expel the envoy. France has already advised its citizens to temporarily leave Pakistan.

Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, a political analyst, told Reuters the government wanted take the matter of the French envoy's expulsion to the parliament, "so they can say they have consulted with them and whatever step they take has a consensus behind it". The government's apparent acceptance of the militants' demands would be seen as a victory for the Islamists, said author and analyst Khaled Ahmed.

"The government's retreat from its stance and agreement indicate that none of the institutions can stand against them," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

I want to thank our doctors and all our healthcare workers for working non-stop in this fight against COVID-19 pandemic: PM Narendra Modi.

I want to thank our doctors and all our healthcare workers for working non-stop in this fight against COVID-19 pandemic PM Narendra Modi....

Punjab to give legal sanctity to Teachers Transfer Policy

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday gave in-principle approval for enactment of a legislation that gives legal sanctity to the Teachers Transfer Policy, which was introduced in 2019.The chief minister said the policy was brough...

SC paves way for appointment of ad-hoc judges in HCs

Terming pendency of around 57 lakh cases in high courts as docket explosion, the Supreme Court Tuesday activated a dormant constitutional provision to pave way for appointment of retired high court judges as ad-hoc ones for a period of two ...

Sterling hits 6-week high on weak dollar

Sterling hit its highest in more than six weeks against the dollar on Tuesday with the greenbacks continuing decline and a positive surprise from labour market data out of Britain lending support to the currency.The pound crossed the 1.40 m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021