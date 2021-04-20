Left Menu

In-laws cannot be left out in bride suicide cases: HC

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-04-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 19:35 IST
In-laws cannot be left out in bride suicide cases: HC
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Madras High Court on Tuesday held that in-laws should not be allowed to go scot free in bride suicide cases, just because they did not live with the woman and refused to suspend a jail term imposed by a lower court on the parents of a newly wed groom.

''Since the in-laws are not residing with their son and the victim woman and they are seeking suspension of sentence on that ground... Taking advantage of that, a wrong message has gone to society that the parents can easily escape from their liability and the alleged offence,'' Justice P Velmurugan has said.

The parents should not stop with providing shelter and good education to their children and motivate them to get a job alone.

Their first and foremost responsibility is that they should groom their children as responsible citizens, the judge added while dismissing a criminal miscellaneous petition from the parents of a person who were sentenced to two years' Rigorous Imprisonment in a dowry harassment case, where their daughter-in-law allegedly committed suicide.

The court said there has been an increase in instances of women committing suicide due to dowry harassment.

On the other hand, the in-laws were escaping from their liability, saying that they were not living with their son.

Even though they lived separately,they induced their sons to get dowry in the form of money or jewelry, two or four wheelers, the judge noted.

''Given the nature and gravity of offence committed by the accused, this Court is not inclined to suspend the sentence,'' the judge said and posted the main appeal challenging the sentence to April 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

I want to thank our doctors and all our healthcare workers for working non-stop in this fight against COVID-19 pandemic: PM Narendra Modi.

I want to thank our doctors and all our healthcare workers for working non-stop in this fight against COVID-19 pandemic PM Narendra Modi....

Punjab to give legal sanctity to Teachers Transfer Policy

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday gave in-principle approval for enactment of a legislation that gives legal sanctity to the Teachers Transfer Policy, which was introduced in 2019.The chief minister said the policy was brough...

SC paves way for appointment of ad-hoc judges in HCs

Terming pendency of around 57 lakh cases in high courts as docket explosion, the Supreme Court Tuesday activated a dormant constitutional provision to pave way for appointment of retired high court judges as ad-hoc ones for a period of two ...

Sterling hits 6-week high on weak dollar

Sterling hit its highest in more than six weeks against the dollar on Tuesday with the greenbacks continuing decline and a positive surprise from labour market data out of Britain lending support to the currency.The pound crossed the 1.40 m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021