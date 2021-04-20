Left Menu

Weekend curfew in entire UP, night curfew in districts with 500-plus cases

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-04-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 21:14 IST
Weekend curfew in entire UP, night curfew in districts with 500-plus cases

In a bid to curb the Covid-19 spread, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday imposed till further orders a weekend curfew in the entire state and a night curfew during weekdays in all districts having more than 500 cases.

While the night curfew in the districts with 500-plus cases will be effective from 8 pm to 7 am next day starting Tuesday, the weekend curfew will be enforced from Friday 8 pm to Monday 7 am, during which all non-essential activities will be restricted. A top UP government official had earlier said the night curfew will be imposed “throughout” the state.

These decisions, aimed at breaking the transmission chain of the virus spread, were taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The night curfew was imposed earlier in Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Allahabad, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bareilly and Muzaffarnagar districts and the Lucknow Municipal Corporation area of the state.

A state government bulletin issued on Covid-19 situation in the state on Monday had said the districts registering less than 500 cases include Maharajganj (497), Hamirpur (489), Mahoba (387), Sharvasti (354), Baghpat (306), Pilibhit (279), Kasganj (112) and Hathras (89).

The move by the UP government came hours after the Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed an Allahabad High Court order asking the state government to impose strict restrictions till April 26 in five cities amid the surge in Covid-19 cases.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde passed the order after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Uttar Pradesh, told it that the state government has taken several steps to contain the spread of coronavirus but to lockdown five cities by a judicial order may not be the right approach.

The high court had asked the UP government to impose strict restrictions including the closing of malls, shopping complexes and restaurants till April 26 in five cities -- Allahabad, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Nagar and Gorakhpur -- but stopped short of calling it a ''complete lockdown''.

On the issue of migrants coming back to the state from Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Delhi, Chief Minister Adityanath said the bordering districts of UP must exercise special caution, and provisions should be made for smooth movement of the migrant workers.

He also asked the Home Department and the Transport Department to coordinate and act to provide adequate facilities for the testing and treatment of the migrant labourers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Ensure unscrupulous persons do not hoard medicines required for treating COVID-19: HC to Centre

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered the Centre to issue necessary directions and also undertake regular checking to prevent unscrupulous persons from hoarding life saving medicines, like Remdesivir, which is leading to a scarcity of it ...

Govt waives customs duty on Remdesivir injection, its raw materials: Notification.

Govt waives customs duty on Remdesivir injection, its raw materials Notification....

EU regulator backs J&J shot, finds possible link to clots

Europes drug regulator has found a possible link between Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine and rare blood clotting issues in adults who received doses in the United States, but backed its overall benefits against any risks. The European Me...

UK records another 2,524 coronavirus cases, 33 deaths

Another 2,524 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,393,307, according to official figures released Tuesday. The country also reported another 33 coronavirus-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021