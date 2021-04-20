Left Menu

SC says ad-hoc judges not to be appointed against regular vacancies in HCs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 21:23 IST
SC says ad-hoc judges not to be appointed against regular vacancies in HCs
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court Tuesday said the appointment of former judges as ad-hoc judges in high courts would not be at the expense of the regular judges. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, by a judgement, activated "dormant" and rarely-used Article 224A of the Constitution and paved way for appointment of retired high court judges as ad-hoc ones for a period of two to three years to clear the backlog.

"We may, however, hasten to add that the objective is not to appoint ad-hoc judges instead of judges to be appointed to the regular strength of the High Court(apprehension expressed by Mr. Vikas Singh, Senior Counsel, President of the Supreme Court Bar Association)," the bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul and Surya Kant, said in the judgment.

The SCBA President, during the hearing, had voiced the concern saying that the appointment of ad-hoc judges may be done at the expense of regular judges.

Referring to the Article, the verdict said, "The very provision makes it clear that it does not in any way constrain or limit the regular appointment process and consent of the retired judge is sought to sit and act as a judge of the High Court. One may say that this largely a transitory methodology till all the appointment processes are in place, though that may not be the only reason to take recourse to the aforesaid Article." "We also have no doubt that we would not like to encourage an environment where Article 224A is sought as panacea for inaction in making recommendations to the regular appointments. In order to prevent such a situation, we are of the view that certain checks and balances must be provided so that Article 224A can be resorted to only on the process having being initiated for filling up of the regular vacancies and awaiting their appointments," it said and issued the guidelines on initiation of appointment process. It said there should not be more than 20 per cent of the vacancies for which no recommendation has been made for this Article to be resorted to, it said, adding a high court can have ad-hoc judges numbering two to five only.

"We put this figure not out of the blue but looking to the entire scenario where sometimes it may be difficult to find the requisite talent at a particular stage which may have to await some time period. However, certainly, it cannot be countenanced that no or very few recommendations are made for a large number of vacancies by resorting to Article 224A," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Cubans turn to herbal remedies, barter amid medicine scarcity

Dayana Rodriguez says her son is overwhelmed with scabies but she has not been able to find any of the treatments prescribed by their doctor at the poorly-stocked pharmacies in Havana so she is now turning to a herbal remedy instead.Even as...

Senior Pakistani journalist shot in Islamabad

Unidentified gunmen shot a senior Pakistani journalist on Tuesday while he was taking a walk near his house in Islamabad.Absar Alam, who also served as a chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Authority PEMRA, the countrys electronic media w...

Ensure unscrupulous persons do not hoard medicines required for treating COVID-19: HC to Centre

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered the Centre to issue necessary directions and also undertake regular checking to prevent unscrupulous persons from hoarding life saving medicines, like Remdesivir, which is leading to a scarcity of it ...

Govt waives customs duty on Remdesivir injection, its raw materials: Notification.

Govt waives customs duty on Remdesivir injection, its raw materials Notification....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021