PTI | Noida | Updated: 20-04-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 21:29 IST
UP: Criminal escaping police raid dies after falling from bathroom window

A criminal died after he allegedly fell from a window of a flat, where he was hiding, while escaping from the multi-storey building during a police raid in Greater Noida, officials said on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old accused was hiding at the flat in Omnicron 1 sector of Greater Noida when the officials of the local Beta 2 police station raided the house on a tip-off on Monday night, they said.

The police had reached the house while searching for Mohammad Imran, who was recently involved in a gunfight with the police, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

''The police found Imran's two brothers-in-law -- Lukman and Chand Mohammad -- at the flat and started questioning them but not Imran. During the questioning, Chand Mohammad went to the bathroom on the pretext of relieving himself,'' Singh said.

''But instead he tried to escape through the window of the bathroom. He crossed over to the other side of the wall hanging through the window which came off because of the weight of the accused,'' he added.

The accused fell from the second-floor height and suffered injuries after which he was rushed to the private Yatharth hospital, where he succumbed after some time, the officer said.

Chand Mohammad had over a dozen cases including those of loot and murder lodged against him and was a seasoned criminal himself who had been to jail also, the DCP said.

''He has 14 FIRs and was an accused in the Inspector Akhtar Khan murder case as well,'' Singh said.

Further legal proceedings were being carried out by the Beta 2 police station officials, he added.

