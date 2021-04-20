Left Menu

Five HCs have 54 per cent share in total pending cases of over 57.51 lakhs in 25 HCs:SC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 21:52 IST
Five HCs have 54 per cent share in total pending cases of over 57.51 lakhs in 25 HCs:SC

Five High Courts -- Allahabad, Punjab and Haryana, Madras, Bombay, and Rajasthan -- have huge 54 per cent shares in over 57.51 lakh pending cases in 25 high courts of the country, the Supreme Court Tuesday said while paving way for appointment of ad-hoc judges to tackle “docket explosion”.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, by a verdict, activated “dormant” and rarely-used Article 224A of the Constitution and paved the way for appointment of retired high court judges as ad-hoc ones for a period of two to three years to clear the backlog.

The bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul and Surya Kant, said the primary purpose of appointing ad-hoc Judges is to deal with the group of cases which have been pending for over five years.

The judgement, penned by the CJI, referred to the data of National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) and said it “shows that five (5) High Courts alone are responsible for 54 per cent of the pendency of over 57,51,312 cases – the High Courts of Allahabad, Punjab & Haryana, Madras, Bombay, and Rajasthan.” “The Madras High Court has among the highest arrears in the country of 5.8 lakh cases despite having fewer vacancies than most other High Courts (i.e. 7%). This does not take away from the requirement of appointing ad-hoc Judges but supports the view that even if the existing vacancies are few, a situation may arise requiring the expertise of experienced Judges to be appointed as ad-hoc Judges,” it said.

On the other hand, the Calcutta High Court has one of the highest vacancies to the tune of 44 per cent of sanctioned strength of judges, but it has half the arrears of pending cases in comparison to 2.7 lakh pending matters in the Madras High Court, the judgement said.

“In such a scenario, it is apparently the absence of strength of the Judges which may be responsible for creating the arrears and, thus, giving rise to another scenario for appointment of ad-hoc Judges…The NJDG data shows that 56.4 per cent pending cases were filed within the past five years whereas 40 per cent of the pending cases were filed between 5 to 20 years ago.

The primary purpose of appointing ad-hoc Judges is to deal with the latter group of cases that have been pending for over five years,” it said and referred to the chart showing percentage break-up of cases pending before High Courts for different periods of time as on April 4, 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

White House offers condolences on death of Chadian president Deby

The White House on Tuesday offered sincere condolences to the people of Chad on the death of Chadian President Idriss Deby.We condemn recent violence and loss of life in Chad, a White House spokesperson said in a statement. We support a pea...

Cubans turn to herbal remedies, barter amid medicine scarcity

Dayana Rodriguez says her son is overwhelmed with scabies but she has not been able to find any of the treatments prescribed by their doctor at the poorly-stocked pharmacies in Havana so she is now turning to a herbal remedy instead.Even as...

Senior Pakistani journalist shot in Islamabad

Unidentified gunmen shot a senior Pakistani journalist on Tuesday while he was taking a walk near his house in Islamabad.Absar Alam, who also served as a chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Authority PEMRA, the countrys electronic media w...

Ensure unscrupulous persons do not hoard medicines required for treating COVID-19: HC to Centre

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered the Centre to issue necessary directions and also undertake regular checking to prevent unscrupulous persons from hoarding life saving medicines, like Remdesivir, which is leading to a scarcity of it ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021