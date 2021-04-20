Getting assurances from Centre, Delhi govt over oxygen supply: Gangaram Hospital Chairman

Amid reports of shortage of medical oxygen in the city's hospitals owing to the massive spike in coronavirus infections, Dr DS Rana, Chairman of Sir Gangaram Hospital in Delhi said that the hospital is getting assurances from both the Centre and Delhi government on oxygen supply and hopefully it will get 5000 cubic metres of oxygen tonight. "There is a steep rise in the COVID-19 cases now. As a result, there is a huge difference between the supply and demand of medical oxygen. The plants have got a limited capacity to produce oxygen. Because of steep in cases, the requirement of oxygen has gone up almost three times now," Dr Rana told ANI.

"There is an acute shortage of oxygen in our hospital, we need a minimum of 5000 cubic metres of oxygen tonight to keep patients alive," the doctor said. Rana further said, "We require 9000-10,000 cubic meters of oxygen every day in this hospital. We have more than 500 COVID beds in the hospital, out of which 120 are ICU beds. Our requirement is too high now."

"We are getting assurances from both the Centre and State government on oxygen supply. Probably they will deliver us 5000 cubic meters of oxygen tonight. Inox has promised us to deliver 5000 cubic meters of oxygen tomorrow," he added. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier today appealed to the Centre to "urgently" provide oxygen to the national capital, saying that hospitals are facing acute shortage due to an unprecedented surge in cases.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi reported 277 deaths -- the highest-ever registered in a single day fatalities in the city - and 28,395 fresh coronavirus infections. There are currently 85,575 active cases in the national capital. The national capital has gone into a six-day lockdown amid the deteriorating COVID-19 situation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)