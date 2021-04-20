Left Menu

HC asks Centre to consider providing more beds in its hospitals in Delhi for COVID-19 patients

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 23:12 IST
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the central government to look into providing more beds in hospitals run by it in the national capital for COVID-19 patients as people needing hospitalisation now was ''far greater'' than last year's peak.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli asked the Health Ministry to look into the aspect in view of the prevailing circumstances and file a report on the next date of hearing on April 22.

The Delhi government said last year when the highest daily number of fresh cases was around 8,000, the Centre had allocated 4,000 beds for COVID-19 patients in the national capital.

However, this year Delhi has not even received that many beds when the daily count of fresh COVID-19 cases was increasing day by day with the last 24 hours seeing over 28,000 more infections.

Disputing the contention, the Centre said that beds in its hospitals were also required for non-COVID-19 patients who require dialysis or are suffering from serious ailments like cancer.

It said that it has operationalised 250 ICU beds at the DRDO COVID Care Hospital here and another 250 beds shall be put in place there by April 22.

The ministry also told the bench that it has decided to provide 25 medical officers and 75 paramedics to this COVID Care Centre from the Central Armed Paramilitary forces.

''In addition to the above, a makeshift hospital with 250 beds in Lady Hardinge Medical College and 36 in Safdarjung Hospital are being planned,'' it told the court.

''lt is further submitted that as per the demand of Delhi Government 763 ventilators have been supplied by the Government of India. In addition to that, Safdarjung Hospital has been provided with 105 ventilators, Ram Manohar Lohia 05 ventilators. LHMC 05 ventilators, Ayush Hospital 02 ventilators, ESIC hospital 10 ventilators, whereas DRDO facility has been provided with 500 ventilators,'' the ministry said.

