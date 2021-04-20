Left Menu

India's cumulative vaccination coverage exceeds 13 cr

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 13 crores on Tuesday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 13 crores on Tuesday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the ministry, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 13,00,27,370 as per the 9 pm provisional report today. More than 28.98 lakh vaccine doses administered till 9 pm.

Total 71,051 COVID vaccination Centres (CVCs) were operational, marking a rise of more than 26,051 operational vaccination centres. Workplace vaccinations have also enabled such a high turnout of beneficiaries. These include 92,01,040 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 58,16,538 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,15,59,218 Frontline Workers (FLWs) who received the first dose, and 58,52,669 FLWs who received the second dose, 4,34,85,752 for over 45 years old to 60 years old received first dose 14,90,460 for over 45 years old to 60 years old, 4,73,31,326 first dose for above 60 years and 52,90,367 second dose for above 60 years.

On day 95 of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination, a total of 28,98,257 vaccine doses was given till 9 pm. Out of which 19,18,155 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 9,80,102 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine as per the provisional report. Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary and Union Secretary (Pharmaceuticals) held a Video Conference meeting with States and UTs on various issues connected with medicines used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the hospital setting.

The Secretary Pharmaceuticals made a presentation giving the present status of Remdesivir. She informed that the drug has been approved as investigational therapy in patients who are on oxygen with moderate/ severe Covid 19 disease. "Due to the recent surge in Covid 19 cases, the demand for the drug also grown rapidly with reported shortages. Considering the same, DoP, NPPA along CDSCO have undertaken an exercise to work out Remdesivir injection allocation to States based on objective criteria. Since the clinical guidance provides that Remdesivir should be used in cases where oxygen is also required, the allocation is based on the oxygen allocation carried out by the Empowered Group-2 to various states," read the release.

This schedule for allocation for the period of 10 days starting from April 21 has been worked out. "The position will be reviewed after a few days. For the states, for which oxygen allocation was not made, Remdesivir allocation will also be made shortly," the health ministry said.

All states were requested to ensure judicious use of Remdesivir as per Clinical Management Protocol for COVID-19, conduct a campaign to address any possible black marketing or hoarding of drugs used in Covid treatment, and also facilitate the smooth and unimpeded movement of drugs including inter-state supplies. (ANI)

