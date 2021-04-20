Chad rebel group rejects military transition, vows to march on capital
A Chadian rebel group advancing south from Libya said it rejected a military transition led by the son of President Idriss Deby, who died on Monday, and vowed to march on the capital N'Djamena. Mahamat Idriss Deby was named interim president by a transitional council of military officers on Tuesday after his father was killed in battle, an army spokesman said. "Chad is not a monarchy.Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 20-04-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 23:39 IST
A Chadian rebel group advancing south from Libya said it rejected a military transition led by the son of President Idriss Deby, who died on Monday, and vowed to march on the capital N'Djamena. Mahamat Idriss Deby was named interim president by a transitional council of military officers on Tuesday after his father was killed in battle, an army spokesman said.
"Chad is not a monarchy. There can be no dynastic devolution of power in our country," the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT) rebels said in a statement.
