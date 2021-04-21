U.S. wants to see a transition in Chad that is consistent with constitution -State Dept. spokesman

U.S. wants to see a transition in Chad that is consistent with constitution -State Dept. spokesmanReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 00:11 IST
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday that Washington wants to see a transition in Chad that is consistent with its constitution after the death of President Idriss Deby on Monday.
His son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, has been named interim president by a transitional council of military officers.
