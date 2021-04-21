Turkey says it remains against Egypt labeling Muslim Brotherhood "terrorists"
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 21-04-2021 00:28 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 00:28 IST
Turkey remains opposed to the Muslim Brotherhood being declared "terrorists" by Egypt despite a recent push to repaair strained ties, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday, adding Ankara viewed the Muslim Brotherhood as a political movement. Last month, Turkey said it had resumed diplomatic contacts with Egypt, eight years after ties crumbled over the Egyptian army toppling a Muslim Brotherhood president close to Ankara in 2013. Ankara has asked Egyptian opposition TV channels operating in Turkey to moderate their criticism of Cairo.
Asked about Turkey's ties with the Muslim Brotherhood in an interview with broadcaster Haberturk, Cavusoglu said Turkey's international ties were not based on parties or individuals, and that Ankara's issued with Cairo stemmed solely what it views as a "coup".
