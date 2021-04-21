Left Menu

Chauvin likely to appeal, claiming trial tainted by civil settlement, media coverage

Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin will likely seek to overturn his murder and manslaughter convictions by arguing that the jury was prejudiced by media coverage and a settlement in the civil case brought by George Floyd's family, though his odds of success are slim, legal experts said.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 04:46 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 04:46 IST
Chauvin likely to appeal, claiming trial tainted by civil settlement, media coverage

Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin will likely seek to overturn his murder and manslaughter convictions by arguing that the jury was prejudiced by media coverage and a settlement in the civil case brought by George Floyd's family, though his odds of success are slim, legal experts said. A jury on Tuesday found that Chauvin was guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree "depraved mind" murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd, a Black man.. Video of the incident touched off global protests over race and police brutality.

Chauvin's attorneys will have to notify the trial court within 60 days if they plan to appeal. His lawyers then have months to review transcripts and court filings dating from the start of the case to build their arguments. Two weeks before trial testimony began, Minneapolis agreed to pay $27 million to settle a civil lawsuit brought by Floyd's family over his death.

The agreement was reached while jury selection in the criminal case was under way and Chauvin's attorney Eric Nelson said the settlement had an "incredible propensity to taint a jury pool." Judge Peter Cahill on March 19 rejected Nelson's request to delay the trial because of the settlement, a decision which the defense is likely to raise on appeal.

Chauvin's lawyers may also cite Cahill's decision to hold the trial in Minneapolis as a reason to overturn the conviction. The defense had argued it was impossible to find an impartial jury in the city, which was rocked by protests over Floyd's death. But the judge said the case was one of the most scrutinized in history and moving it would not make much of a difference.

Legal experts said there was little precedent for challenging a case based on venue and that trials are rarely moved in Minnesota. To lodge a successful appeal, Chauvin would have to show that Cahill engaged in an "abuse of discretion," or made a mistake that was clearly unreasonable or against the evidence.

That standard is "almost always insurmountable," said Paul Applebaum, a Minnesota criminal defense lawyer. "I just don't see there are a lot of close calls in terms of the judge's discretion," Applebaum added.

Another potential point of appeal could be media coverage and protests over a fatal police shooting in a nearby Minneapolis suburb during the late stages of the Chauvin trial. Police shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. U.S. Representative Maxine Waters was in Brooklyn Center over the weekend and urged protesters "to get more confrontational" if Chauvin was found not guilty.

That prompted Cahill on Monday to call her comments "abhorrent," though he also denied a request by Nelson to declare a mistrial. "I'll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result on this whole trial being overturned," Cahill said.

Joseph Friedberg, a Minnesota criminal defense attorney, said an appeals court would not overturn a conviction because of media coverage or emotional protests. "Cases aren't going to be reversed on that basis," he said.

John Baker, assistant professor of criminal justice at St. Cloud State University, said publicity around the city’s settlement with Floyd’s family was also unlikely to affect Chauvin's conviction. "That will be another issue he will appeal on but I don't think he will be successful," said Baker. "You're going to need direct evidence: a juror who says they were impacted. You cannot just speculate."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. Some hospitals left with just a few hours of oxygen: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Biden calls Chauvin verdict a 'giant step' toward justice in the United States

President Joe Biden on Tuesday called the guilty verdict in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd a giant step toward justice in the United States. Derek Chauvin, a white officer, was convi...

Soccer-Super League says looking to "reshape" after English clubs quit

The breakaway European Super League, rocked by the departure of its six English clubs on Tuesday, said it would now focus on efforts to reshape the project. Despite the announced departure of the English clubs, forced to take such decisions...

Mexico restricts labor subcontracting with new law

A Mexican bill that aims to bring more workers into the formal economy by sharply limiting companies ability to subcontract labor cleared a final legislative hurdle on Tuesday, with a vote of approval in the Senate. The government of Mexica...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 21

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesTikTok sued on behalf of millions of European children over data concerns httpson.ft.com3ec15AM...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021