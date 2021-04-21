Left Menu

COVID-19: Delhi's Ganga Ram, LNJP hospitals receive Oxygen

After Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pointed out that hospitals are facing an "acute shortage of oxygen," Delhi's Ganga Ram hospital has received 4500 cubic meters of oxygen and Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital has received 10 tons of oxygen.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 12:11 IST
COVID-19: Delhi's Ganga Ram, LNJP hospitals receive Oxygen
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

After Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pointed out that hospitals are facing an "acute shortage of oxygen," Delhi's Ganga Ram hospital has received 4500 cubic metres of oxygen and Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital has received 10 tons of oxygen. According to officials of the LNJP hospital, 10 tons of oxygen was supplied last night.

"This supply is sufficient for the current situation," hospital officials said. Meanwhile, a meeting between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor Anil Baijal is underway to discuss the issue of Oxygen supply, COVID cases.

Ganga Ram hospital, meanwhile, received about 4,500 cubic metres from a private vendor last night, along with 6,000 cubic metres from Inox Air. "4500 cubic meters of oxygen has been supplied by a private vendor last night, and 6,000 cubic meters were supplied by Inox Air. The total requirement at present is 11,000 cubic meters. Our supply should last till 9 am tomorrow," Ganga Ram Hospital informed.

"Indian Oxygen Ltd and Inox have promised to refill tanks during the day," officials added. Earlier on Tuesday evening, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had flagged a critical shortage of oxygen in Delhi, informing that only 8 to 12 hours of oxygen was available in most hospitals.

"In many hospitals in Delhi, medical oxygen is available for 8-10 next hours only. If more oxygen is not made available immediately it could affect lives. No action was taken on our request to the Centre to increase Delhi's quota of oxygen," Sisodia had told ANI. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too requested the Centre to urgently provide oxygen to the national capital.

"Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. I again urge the centre to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi. Some hospitals are left with just a few hours of oxygen," Kejriwal tweeted. He had earlier made a similar appeal to the central government, saying that hospitals in the national capital are running low on oxygen as well as ICU beds.

Delhi recorded 277 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest since the pandemic began over a year ago, and 28,395 new cases of COVID-19. There are currently 85,575 active cases in the national capital. Kejriwal will meet with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to discuss the situation in the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

