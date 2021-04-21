Left Menu

Syria loses chemical weapons watchdog voting rights after poison gas findings

A majority of nations voting at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) supported a decision to immediately revoke Syria's privileges at the agency. The proposal was initiated by 46 out of 193 member countries on the OPCW's governing Conference of States Parties, including Britain, France and the United States.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 16:17 IST
Syria loses chemical weapons watchdog voting rights after poison gas findings

Syria on Wednesday was stripped of its voting rights by member states at the global chemical weapons watchdog after its forces were found to have repeatedly used poison gas during the civil war. A majority of nations voting at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) supported a decision to immediately revoke Syria's privileges at the agency.

The proposal was initiated by 46 out of 193 member countries on the OPCW's governing Conference of States Parties, including Britain, France and the United States. It passed by 87 votes in favour to 15 against, meeting the required two-thirds majority of votes. There were 34 abstentions out of 136 countries taking part. Iran, Russia and Syria were among those to vote against.

Although largely symbolic, the move sends a political signal to Syria that breaches of the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention, which prohibits all use of chemicals on the battlefield, will not be accepted. It gave "a clear no against continued use and possession of chemical weapons," the representative of the Netherlands at the OPCW Tweeted.

Repeated investigations by the United Nations and the OPCW's special Investigation and Identification Team (IIT) concluded that Syrian government forces used the nerve agent sarin and chlorine barrel bombs in attacks between 2015 and 2018 that investigators said killed or injured thousands. Syria and its military ally Russia have repeatedly denied using chemical weapons during the war, which has turned the once-technical agency into a flashpoint between rival political forces and deadlocked the U.N. Security Council.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Liverpool owner leads Super League sorrow as fan anger grows

After the aborted attempt to form a European Super League, Liverpool owner John Henry attempted to regain the trust of fans with an apology video on Wednesday.The same public contrition was yet to come from all six of the Premier League clu...

Armed militants abduct 3 ONGC employees from rig site in Assam

Five armed militants on Wednesday early morning abducted three employees of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ONGC from a rig site in Assam after locking security guards and driving away in the companys emergency-cum-medical vehic...

IFIE partners with Brands Impact for Champions of Change Awards

Brands Impact, one of Indias leading companies specialising in film production, branding, advertising, PR and events, organised the prestigious Annual National Awards Champions of Change 2020 in association with the Interactive Forum on Ind...

EU aims to set global standards for AI, fines for violations

The European Commission on Wednesday announced tough draft rules on the use of artificial intelligence, including a ban on most surveillance, as part of an attempt to set global standards for a technology seen as crucial to future economic ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021