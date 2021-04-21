Russia's foreign ministry summons deputy head of U.S. embassy -RIA

Russia's foreign ministry summons deputy head of U.S. embassy -RIAReuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-04-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 17:02 IST
Russia's foreign ministry on Wednesday summoned the deputy head of the U.S. embassy in Moscow, the RIA news agency reported.
On Tuesday, U.S. ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan said he would travel to the United States this week for consultations, four days after the Kremlin suggested that Washington recall him amid a diplomatic crisis between the two countries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
