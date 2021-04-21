Left Menu

Public hearings on Expropriation Bill to move to North West

Committee chairperson, Nolitha Ntobongwana, said the intention of the public hearings is to enrich the bill and to ensure that it is responsive to the views and needs of individuals and groups on the ground.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 21-04-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 17:06 IST
Public hearings on Expropriation Bill to move to North West
The Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure will - from 22 April 2021 until Sunday, 25 April 2021 - hold public hearings on the bill in the North West, with the first hearings to be held at Christiana Town Hall. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Public hearings on the Expropriation Bill will move to the North West province on Thursday.

The Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure will - from 22 April 2021 until Sunday, 25 April 2021 - hold public hearings on the bill in the North West, with the first hearings to be held at Christiana Town Hall.

The purpose of the Expropriation Bill is to repeal the existing Expropriation Act of 1975 to provide a common framework, in line with the Constitution; guide the processes and procedures for the expropriation of property by organs of State, and provide for certain instances where expropriation with no compensation may be appropriate in the public interest.

In line with Parliament's strategic objective of enhancing access to the work of Parliament, the legislative process and improving public participation in general, the committee resolved to visit all provinces to garner public views on the proposed legislation.

Committee chairperson, Nolitha Ntobongwana, said the intention of the public hearings is to enrich the bill and to ensure that it is responsive to the views and needs of individuals and groups on the ground.

"Similarly, the committee decided to hold public hearings during weekdays and weekends to afford more participation of individuals and stakeholders.

"The committee is mindful that the scheduled public hearings happen during the adjusted alert level 1 lockdown regulations, and has taken due regard to ensuring adherence to COVID-19 guidelines and regulations," Ntobongwana said.

The full programme for the hearings can be downloaded on https://tinyurl.com/2vtux295.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

UNDP partners with HEART 17 to unite youth, artists, business to achieve SDGs

A new global initiative called HEART 17, launched today in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme UNDP, to bring together young people and the creative and private sectors to fight poverty, inequality and climate change.H...

ICC bans Qadeer Khan for 5 years for corruption, charges Mehardeep on six counts

The ICC on Wednesday banned United Arab Emirates UAE player Qadeer Ahmed Khan for five years from all cricket after he admitted breaching the anti-corruption code and also charged Mehardeep Chhayakar on six counts for corruption.Khan was ch...

I-T refunds worth Rs 5,649 cr issued during April 1-19

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds of over Rs 5,649 crore to 7.39 lakh taxpayers during April 1-19, 2021-22.Of this, personal income tax refunds worth Rs 3,073 crore were issued in 7.23 lakh cases and corporat...

EXCLUSIVE-UN envoy to hold "sideline" meetings ahead of ASEAN summit on Myanmar

United Nations special envoy Christine Schraner Burgener will go to Jakarta on Thursday to meet senior members of Southeast Asian governments searching for a path to end bloodshed and restore stability in Myanmar, according to three sources...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021