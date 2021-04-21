5 women killed as two vehicles collide head-on

Yadgir (Karnataka), Apr 21 (PTI): Five women were killed when a tumtum (a long autorickshaw) collided head-on with a truck at Shahapur Taluk on Wednesday, police said.

The number of the injured in the mishap was not known immediately.

Most of those in the tumtum were labourers on the way to work when the mishap took place, the police said.

PTI GMS NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)