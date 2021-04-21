Left Menu

5 women killed as two vehicles collide head-on

PTI | Yadgir | Updated: 21-04-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 17:29 IST
5 women killed as two vehicles collide head-on

Yadgir (Karnataka), Apr 21 (PTI): Five women were killed when a tumtum (a long autorickshaw) collided head-on with a truck at Shahapur Taluk on Wednesday, police said.

The number of the injured in the mishap was not known immediately.

Most of those in the tumtum were labourers on the way to work when the mishap took place, the police said.

PTI GMS NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Thailand sticks with Sinovac vaccine after cases of 'stroke-like' side effects

Thailand will continue to use the COVID-19 vaccine from Chinas Sinovac Biotech following six reports of unusual stroke-like side effects among recipients, government-appointed experts said on Wednesday. Six medical personnel in Rayong provi...

WRAPUP 4-Soccer-Super League shelved as more clubs withdraw

The European Super League collapsed on Wednesday as eight of the 12 founding members from England, Italy and Spain abandoned the breakaway project under massive pressure from fans, politicians, soccer officials and even the British royals.F...

AUTOSHOW-Chinese woman's Tesla protest prompts 5-day detention, company apology

An unhappy customer who invaded the Tesla booth at the Shanghai auto show by clambering atop a car in protest, creating a social media stir and prompting an apology from the company, will be detained for five days, Shanghai police said on T...

U.N. rights chief says George Floyd murder case shows scale of systemic racism

The United Nations human rights chief on Wednesday welcomed as momentous the verdict in the George Floyd case which she said had highlighted how much remains to be done to end systemic racism against people of African descent in the United ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021