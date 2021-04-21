Left Menu

Elderly woman, son found dead in suspected suicide in southeast Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 17:36 IST
A 60-year-old woman and her son died allegedly by suicide in their house following prolonged health problems in southeast Delhi's Meethapur Extension, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Krishana and her son Pramod Kumar Saini (37), they said.

Police found a suicide note from the spot citing their health problems as a reason for taking such an extreme step. It said they were “upset'' because of their deteriorating health condition and did not wish to live anymore, police officials said.

On Tuesday, police said a call was received from a person named Manoj Kumar Saini stating that his mother and younger brother had died by suicide.

After reaching the spot, the 60-year-old woman was found lying in an unconscious state on the ground floor of a room and in the same room, her son Pramod Kumar Saini was found hanging with the help of a bandage from a door frame while no fresh injury was found on both the bodies, a senior police officer said.

''The statement of the caller, Manoj Kumar Saini, was recorded where he made no allegations. A crime team visited the spot and both the bodies were shifted to a hospital. No foul play was detected and action is being taken as per CrPC,'' the officer said.

The woman had difficulty in walking and had other old-age issues while her son Pramod had high blood sugar and blood pressure, police said.

During the post-mortem, it was revealed that the deceased woman was COVID-19 positive but neither she nor her family members were aware about it, they added.

