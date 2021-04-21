Left Menu

Naxals claim drones dropped bombs; police rubbish allegation

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 21-04-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 18:29 IST
Naxals claim drones dropped bombs; police rubbish allegation

Naxals on Wednesday alleged that the Central and state security forces in a joint operation dropped bombs near two villages in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, a claim described as baseless by the police.

Naxal outfit Dandkaranya special zonal committee in In a statement claimed the ''airstrike'' took place on April 19 and was aimed at boosting the morale of the security forces who lost 22 personnel in an encounter with the Maoists in the state earlier this month.

''We averted a big danger by changing location just before the strike,'' the statement said.

The Maoists alleged the drone attack targeted them and shared some images of the purported attack in support of their claim.

Inspector-General of Police Bastar Range Sundarraj P dismissed the claims as baseless.

''The allegations being levelled by Maoists regarding airstrike/drone attack are baseless and an outcome of fear and confusion in the rank and file of Maoist cadres,'' the senior police official said.

''Security forces in Bastar operate within the legal framework with a single objective of protecting the life and property of the native population of the region. It is the CPI Maoist cadres who have taken away the lives of thousands of innocent civilians by using IEDs and explosive materials.

''They haven't even spared children, women and animals also during their desperate attempts to harm the security forces by using IEDs. Even today in Narayanpur one ITBP officer was seriously injured and one cow got killed in an IED explosion triggered by the Maoists,'' he said.

Maoists, who are responsible for killing thousands of innocent villagers including women and children don't have any moral authority to level such baseless allegation against the security forces, he said.

''It is high time the Maoists restrain from unleashing cruelty against innocent tribals of Bastar and let the native population lead a peaceful life,'' Sundarraj said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

2 CNG retail outlets opened, 15 in the pipeline: IndianOil

Coimbatore, Apr 19 PTI Indian Oil Corporation Ltd IndianOil on Wednesday launched dispensing of compressed natural gas CNG through its two retail outlets here.The company plans to make this green fuel available for customers through 15 more...

Nation seeing Gandhis' shameful arrogance when everyone needs to come together: BJP

The BJP lashed out at the Congress on Wednesday over its criticism of the Centres handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying the country was seeing the Gandhi familys shameful arrogance at a time when everyone needed to come together to f...

UPDATE 1-U.S. FDA finds peeling paint, debris at U.S. plant making J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA said it had completed its inspection of a U.S. plant that makes Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine and asked for remediation of issues including peeling paint and loose debris at the site.Emergent B...

BJP launches COVID helpline number in J&K for people in distress

The BJP in Jammu and Kashmir launched a dedicated COVID-19 helpline number on Wednesday to lend help to the people in distress across the Union Territory.The helpline number 0191-3568199 and a helpline email bjphelplinejkgmail.com was launc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021