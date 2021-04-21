Search for missing Indonesian submarine finds oil spill - ministry

Search for missing Indonesian submarine finds oil spill - ministryReuters | Jakarta | Updated: 21-04-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 18:32 IST
Indonesia's Defense Ministry said an aerial search for a submarine that went missing on Wednesday had found an oil spill near an earlier dive position.
The military has deployed two navy vessels with sonar capability to help the search, the statement said.
