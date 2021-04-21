2 elderly men killed in land dispute clash in UP

Two elderly men were killed and one was injured when two rival groups clashed over a land dispute in Akauni village here on Wednesday, police said.

Jai Hindi and Shambhu, both aged between 65-70 years, were killed as the groups attacked each other with sticks, Assistant Superintendent of Police Rajendra Kumar Gautam said.

One person was seriously injured in the clash and admitted to the hospital where his condition was stated to be stable, police said.

Three people have been detained in this connection and cross-FIRs have been registered by both the groups, they said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further probe is underway, police added.

