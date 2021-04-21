Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-04-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 19:00 IST
Punjab govt to reward those who provide information that leads to drugs recovery

The Punjab government on Wednesday approved a policy under which a reward of up to Rs 2.40 lakh can be given to any person who provides information leading to seizure of narcotic drugs.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who gave the go-ahead to the policy, said it is an important step towards motivating people to play a proactive role in helping the government crack down on drug smugglers and traffickers.

The policy will recognise government servants, informers and sources for their role in providing inputs leading to the recovery of substantial quantity of drugs and in the successful implementation of various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and the PIT (Prevention of Illicit Traffic) in NDPS Act, 1988, said state police chief Dinkar Gupta.

The quantum of reward for successful investigation, prosecution, forfeiture of illegally acquired property, preventive detention and other significant anti-drug work shall be decided on a case-to-case basis, the director general of police said in an official statement here.

The rates of the reward for every kilogram of drugs seized are Rs 6,000 for opium, Rs 20,000 for morphine base and its salts, Rs 1,20,000 for heroin and its salts, Rs 2,40,000 for cocaine and its salts, Rs 2,000 for hashish, Rs 10,000 for hashish oil, Rs 600 for ganja, Rs 2,000 for mandrax tablets, Rs 20,000 for methamphetamine and Rs 15,000 for 1,000 tablets for ecstasy.

People eligible for the reward under the policy would include informers whose tips lead to seizure of narcotics drugs, psychotropic substances, controlled substances and forfeiture of illegally acquired property.

Other eligible categories comprise officials of the state and the central governments such as police, prosecutors and officers of enforcement agencies of the government of India who make seizures of narcotics drugs, psychotropic substances and controlled substances, Gupta said.

The additional DGP of the Special Task Force can sanction a reward amount up to Rs 1 lakh, while a sum in excess of that would be sanctioned by the DGP.

Gupta said that government officials would normally be eligible for 50 per cent of the maximum reward.

Rewards in excess of this limit may be considered only in cases where the official has exposed himself to a great personal hazard or displayed exemplary courage, commendable initiative or resourcefulness of an extraordinary nature or where his personal efforts have been mainly responsible for the detection of a case of seizure, he said.

