Alcohol overdose kills 2 in Bulandshahr after panchayat poll candidate distributes liquor: Police

Two persons died and as many were hospitalised in a suspected case of alcohol overdose after a panchayat poll candidate distributed liquor in their village in the district, police said. Police also said they have launched a manhunt to nab the accused candidate who allegedly distributed the liquor in Chhapravat village. The liquor was examined by the Excise Department and it was found to be as per standards, the police said, adding locals told them during initial probe that the deceased, Nittu and Amjad, were heavy-drinkers. Prime facie, the two died due to excessive consumption of alcohol, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said after visiting the area with police and other officials. He said the administration is appealing to people to come forward and get examined if they have had the liquor. Further investigation is underway in this matter, police said. Meanwhile, an Excise Department team is examining alcohol available in the liquor shops in the area in view of the ongoing Panchayat polls in the state. Uttar Pradesh is in the middle of a multi-phase Gram Panchayat Election these days and two phases of polling has already taken place.

