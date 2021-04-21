Left Menu

Alcohol overdose kills 2 in Bulandshahr after panchayat poll candidate distributes liquor: Police

Two persons died and as many were hospitalised in a suspected case of alcohol overdose after a panchayat poll candidate distributed liquor in their village in the district, police said. Meanwhile, an Excise Department team is examining alcohol available in the liquor shops in the area in view of the ongoing Panchayat polls in the state.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 21-04-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 19:32 IST
Alcohol overdose kills 2 in Bulandshahr after panchayat poll candidate distributes liquor: Police

Two persons died and as many were hospitalised in a suspected case of alcohol overdose after a panchayat poll candidate distributed liquor in their village in the district, police said. Police also said they have launched a manhunt to nab the accused candidate who allegedly distributed the liquor in Chhapravat village. The liquor was examined by the Excise Department and it was found to be as per standards, the police said, adding locals told them during initial probe that the deceased, Nittu and Amjad, were heavy-drinkers. Prime facie, the two died due to excessive consumption of alcohol, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said after visiting the area with police and other officials. He said the administration is appealing to people to come forward and get examined if they have had the liquor. Further investigation is underway in this matter, police said. Meanwhile, an Excise Department team is examining alcohol available in the liquor shops in the area in view of the ongoing Panchayat polls in the state. Uttar Pradesh is in the middle of a multi-phase Gram Panchayat Election these days and two phases of polling has already taken place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-The housing boom, central banks and the inflation conundrum

A multi-year boom in global house prices which even a pandemic has failed to halt is forcing central banks around the world to confront a knotty question - what, if anything, should they be doing about itThe surge in property values from Au...

Sisodia says Haryana official blocked oxygen supply; state govt rejects charge

Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia accused the Haryana government on Wednesday of blocking medical oxygen supply to Delhi, where several hospitals scrambled to save lives of coronavirus patients amid its shortage for the second consecutive day.T...

Kerala to provide COVID-19 vaccine 'free of cost' to all above 18 years: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala government will provide the COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to all above 18 years of age, announced Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday. Addressing media here, he also urged the Central government to give vaccines to the state...

Blinken, Kerry to attend Leaders' Climate Summit alongside Biden, Harris

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will join President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and other US cabinet secretaries and private sector and civil society leaders at the Lea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021