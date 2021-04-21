U.S. Attorney General launches investigation into Minneapolis Police

U.S. Attorney General launches investigation into Minneapolis PoliceReuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 19:45 IST
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Wednesday the Justice Department was opening an investigation into policing practices by the Minneapolis Police Department that would look at everything from excessive use of force, to whether it discriminates against people with behavioral health disabilities.
