Left Menu

Afghan envoy meets Army chief Gen. Naravane, discusses bilateral defence cooperation

It has already invested USD two billion in aid and reconstruction activities in the country.India has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process that is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 21:52 IST
Afghan envoy meets Army chief Gen. Naravane, discusses bilateral defence cooperation

As the US prepares to pull out its troops from Afghanistan after two decades of stay, India has assured the war-ravaged country of its continued support, particularly to the Afghan security forces, people familiar with the development said.

The issue figured prominently at a meeting between Afghan Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay and Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane on Wednesday, they said.

Mamundzay and Gen. Naravane discussed bilateral defence cooperation, particularly capacity building and India's medical support to treat the injured Afghan security personnel.

India promised continuation of its support to the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF), said one of the people cited above.

''The Afghan National Defence & Security Forces have developed great capacity & strength over the past 20 years,'' Mamundzay wrote on Twitter.

''ANDSF still require timely support to further build a professional, capable & self-sustaining security forces. Thank you #India & COAS Gen. Naravane for supporting #ANDSF,'' he said.

In a significant announcement, US President Biden on Wednesday said the American troops will leave Afghanistan by September 11, which would coincide with the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on the United States.

The US has lost more than 2,000 personnel in the war triggered by the terror strikes carried out by the al-Qaeda in 2001.

The US announcement has resulted in hectic consultations among the key stakeholders about the Afghan peace process.

On Saturday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed to his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Hanif Atmar that India will always stand with the people of Afghanistan.

Following the telephonic conversation, Jaishankar said the role of neighbours in the Afghan peace process figured in his conversation with Atmar.

There have been renewed global efforts to bring lasting peace to Afghanistan. Russia recently organised a conference in Moscow, where all major stakeholders were invited to brainstorm over ways to move forward in the peace process.

India has been a major stakeholder in the peace and stability of Afghanistan. It has already invested USD two billion in aid and reconstruction activities in the country.

India has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process that is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Mexico reports 4,639 new coronavirus cases, 549 more deaths

Mexicos health ministry on Wednesday reported 4,639 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 549 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,315,811 infections and 213,597 deaths.The government has said the real number of cases is li...

Soccer-Frappart to become first female official at men's European Championship

Frenchwoman Stephanie Frappart will become the first female official to be involved in European Championship matches after UEFA confirmed the list of referees for this years tournament. In the past two years, Frappart became the first femal...

Biden will use speech to Congress next week to call for police reform -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden believes the bar is too high for convicting police officers and will use his speech to a joint session of Congress next week to push for police reform legislation, the White House said on Wednesday.Biden is to addre...

QUOTES-Soccer-Reaction to major European clubs withdrawing from Super League

Eight of the 12 founding members have withdrawn from the European Super League, including Spains Atletico Madrid and Italys Inter Milan and all the six English Premier League clubs involved in the breakaway project.The withdrawals came amid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021