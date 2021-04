3 women held hostage in UP on suspicion of being child lifters; rescued

Three women, who were held hostage by residents in Loni here on suspicion of being child lifters, were rescued by police, officials said on Wednesday.

According to police, the locals pelted stones at the police party which came to rescue the women.

“Thirteen people have been arrested for attacking the police team with stones. We have also registered a case under sections of IPC, Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, against 200 people in this connection,” SP (rural) Iraj Raja said.

He said the rescued women were found to be innocent and were handed over to their family members.

The officer said a child was allegedly kidnapped by unknown miscreants on April 14. The locals found the three women roaming in the area the next day and held them hostage on suspicion of being child lifters.

Police teams are raiding the hideouts of absconding accused, Raja added.

PTI CORR SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)