Left Menu

Post-vaccination breakthrough COVID-19 infection rate very small in India: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that the breakthrough infection rate of COVID-19 after taking the either of the two Made in India vaccines - Covaxin and Covishield vaccines - "is a very small number".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 22:38 IST
Post-vaccination breakthrough COVID-19 infection rate very small in India: Health Ministry
Union Health Secretory Rajesh Bhushan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that the breakthrough infection rate of COVID-19 after taking the either of the two Made in India vaccines - Covaxin and Covishield vaccines - "is a very small number". "Two-four per 10,000 breakthrough infection has occurred after vaccination, which is a very small number," ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava said during the weekly health ministry briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Citing data, he said 4,208 people have tested positive for the coronavirus disease after taking the first dose of the Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, which is 0.04 per cent of the 9,356,436 total beneficiaries inoculated. Also, 695 people tested positive after taking the second dose of the vaccine, which is again 0.04 per cent of the 1,737,178 beneficiaries of the second jab, he said. Bhushan said 100,302,745 beneficiaries received the first dose of the Covishield vaccine and 17,145 have tested positive after that, which is 0.02 per cent. "Also, 15,732,754 people have been given second dose of the vaccine, of whom, 5,014 have been retested positive, which is 0.03 per cent," he added.

Bhushan said India has 21.57 lakh active COVID-19 cases which is twice of the maximum number of active cases the country had last year. "Mostly every state is facing the second wave of COVID. The Centre and state governments are trying hard to curb the spread of pandemic. The fatality rate in the country is 1.17 per cent while the recovery rate is 85 per cent," he said.

Bhushan said that there are 146 districts across the country where the positivity rate is more than 15 per cent and it is a cause of concern. "There are five states with more than 1 lakh active cases - Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Kerala," Bhushan said.

Referring to vaccinations, he said more than 13 crore people have been vaccinated in the country so far including 30 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours. "Around 87 per cent health workers and 79 per cent frontline workers have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines," he said.

He also said that the total number of beds in central government hospitals for COVID patients in Delhi have increased by four times to 2105 (1875 oxygen beds and 230 ICU beds) by Tuesday. India recorded 2,95,041 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

New website creation won't be available in classic Google Sites starting May 15

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

U.S., Russian officials in Moscow discussed U.S. sanctions - State Dept

U.S. embassy officials in Moscow met Russian officials on Wednesday to discuss topics that included Russias response to the latest U.S. sanctions, and the discussions will continue in coming days, the U.S. State Department said.The U.S. gov...

Police kill Ma'Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife

The fatal police shooting of MaKhia Bryant, a Black teenager seen on video charging at two people with a knife, came within minutes of the verdict in George Floyds killing causing outrage by some over the continued use of lethal force by C...

South Africa to hold coronavirus delayed local elections in October

South Africa will hold local government elections in October that were delayed by the coronavirus, the presidency said in a statement on Wednesday. President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced Wednesday, 27 October 2021, as the date on which loc...

Soccer-No punishment for Serie A clubs who wanted to break away - Italian federation

Inter Milan, Juventus and AC Milan will not be punished over their involvement in the failed breakaway European Super League, Gabriele Gravina, president of the Italian Football Federation FIGC, said on Wednesday. The Italian trio were part...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021