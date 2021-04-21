Left Menu

Group attacks doctor, ransacks hospital after patient's death

A group of around 20 unidentified people allegedly vandalised a private hospital in Pune city and beat up a doctor as well as other staff following the death of a patient early on Wednesday, a police official said.The incident took place at Prime Hospital in Kondhwa, he said.A complaint in this regard was lodged by a 25-year-old doctor, a visiting medical practitioner.At around 12.30 am, he visited the hospital.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 21-04-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 23:13 IST
Group attacks doctor, ransacks hospital after patient's death

A group of around 20 unidentified people allegedly vandalised a private hospital in Pune city and beat up a doctor as well as other staff following the death of a patient early on Wednesday, a police official said.

The incident took place at Prime Hospital in Kondhwa, he said.

A complaint in this regard was lodged by a 25-year-old doctor, a visiting medical practitioner.

''At around 12.30 am, he visited the hospital. At that time, an ambulance carrying a patient reached the hospital.

The complainant checked the patient, but as he could not locate the vein of the patient, he informed a senior doctor,'' the official from Kondhwa police station said.

On being checked, the patient was found dead, he said.

''Angry over his death, the mob accompanying the patient became violent and assaulted the complainant with feasts and iron rod. They also hit a hospital staffer and ransacked the glass of a security cabin besides thowing stones at the hospital door,'' he added.

A complaint in this regard was registered under relevant sections of the IPC, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

New website creation won't be available in classic Google Sites starting May 15

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Bihar reports 56 more COVID deaths, 12,222 new cases

Bihars coronavirus death toll rose to 1,897 on Wednesday after 56 more people succumbed to the disease, while 12,222 new cases took the tally to 3,54,281, the health department said in a bulletin.It said that 4,774 patients have recovered f...

Soccer-No punishment for Serie A clubs who wanted to break away - Italian federation

Inter Milan, Juventus and AC Milan will not be punished over their involvement in the failed breakaway European Super League, Gabriele Gravina, president of the Italian Football Federation FIGC, said on Wednesday. The Italian trio were part...

U.S., Russian officials in Moscow discussed U.S. sanctions - State Dept

U.S. embassy officials in Moscow met Russian officials on Wednesday to discuss topics that included Russias response to the latest U.S. sanctions, and the discussions will continue in coming days, the U.S. State Department said.The U.S. gov...

Police kill Ma'Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife

The fatal police shooting of MaKhia Bryant, a Black teenager seen on video charging at two people with a knife, came within minutes of the verdict in George Floyds killing causing outrage by some over the continued use of lethal force by C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021